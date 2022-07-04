Pro-choice protesters block 4th of July parade at Michigan’s capital

LANSING, Mich. – Pro-choice protestors gathered at the Michigan’s capital on Monday and at one point, blocked a Fourth of July parade that was happening in Downtown Lansing.

According to WILX News 10, the protestors were rallying at the State Capitol building at 10:30 a.m. and the Fourth of July parade began at 11 a.m.

One of the organizers of the protest wrote in the Facebook event for the Roe V Wade Lansing, MI protest stating that the goal is to not interrupt the parade in any way.

Below is what a protest organizer wrote: