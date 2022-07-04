Pro-choice protesters block 4th of July parade at Michigan’s capital

LANSING, Mich. – Pro-choice protestors gathered at the Michigan’s capital on Monday and at one point, blocked a Fourth of July parade that was happening in Downtown Lansing.
According to WILX News 10, the protestors were rallying at the State Capitol building at 10:30 a.m. and the Fourth of July parade began at 11 a.m.
One of the organizers of the protest wrote in the Facebook event for the Roe V Wade Lansing, MI protest stating that the goal is to not interrupt the parade in any way.
Below is what a protest organizer wrote:
To clear up any confusion or misunderstandings I would like to come on here and make a statement.
WE WILL NOT BE INTERRUPTING THE PARADE IN ANY WAY. We will not be getting in the way of their route or stopping the parade from taking place. We will not be showing any aggression or violence toward the parade OR the people there to support the parade OR any counter-protestors who may be there.
A few attendees mentioned noisemakers during the National Anthem. Rather than doing so and disrupting the city-planned event, I want to advise everyone to instead turn their back to the flag.
Many of you have reached out regarding safety measures and what is being done. I cannot put everything out there at this time, but we have taken every necessary measure to ensure this is a safe, peaceful, non-violent event. I want you all to feel comfortable coming and that includes any children who will be attending with their parents.
I am sure that many of you have seen the posts going around misinformation about the event that I am holding. I would like you to please reiterate the fact that this will be PEACEFUL, and we absolutely will NOT be blocking or disrupting the city-planned parade.
Law enforcement was alerted of the event by outside sources and is fully aware that we will be holding this event on the capital lawn near the steps during the time of the parade.
As always thank you all for your outpouring show of support and love during this difficult time. I could not do this without all of you!💞Jayden Oliver, Roe V Wade Lansing, MI Protest