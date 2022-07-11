Support Michigan veterans this Thursday at the 5th Annual Salute Our Warriors event

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Michiganders can come together and support veterans at the fifth annual Salute Our Warriors event on July 14.

The event is presented by Michigan Sen. Mat Dunaskiss and Sam & Ziad Kassab. The goal is to raise money for The Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund.

On Thursday, attendees can experience live music from Slight Return and Jimi Hendrix’s former bassist Billy Cox. During the event, there will be two helicopters landing, color guard doing a military changeover of the American flag and much more.

For every ticket that is sold, 97% of every dollar will go directly to the fund that benefits wounded veterans and their families in Michigan. The event is from 6 - 10 p.m. Those who purchase a VIP ticket will have access to an exclusive event starting at 5 p.m.

Below are the ticket prices:

Veterans - Single $50/ea or Couples: $100

General Tickets - Single $150/ea or Couples: $250

VIP Tickets - Single $250/ea or Couples: $400

Click here to purchase a ticket. To make a donation click here.