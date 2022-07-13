Stroh’s making its way back to Michigan taps after 2 year hiatus

Stroh’s is celebrating 240 years by bringing its classic logo and beer on draft back to Detroit.

The company announced Wednesday that it is bringing its 1987 packaging to life.

“Detroit has so much love for this beer, and most locals say ‘Stroh’s is spoken here.’ In celebration of over 240 years of rich brewing history, we return Stroh’s for the first time to draft,” writes Associate marketing Manager for Stroh’s Beer Adam Powers. “Cheers to the years ahead, so crack open a Stroh’s beer and celebrate with friends and family.”

Stroh's (Stroh's)

While bringing back the classic look, the pioneer beer brand will be returning to Detroit taps after a two-decade hiatus. Currently brewed in Milwaukee after joining the Pabst Brewing Company, 2 oz bottles, 12 oz cans and ½ BBL Kegs will soon be available in Michigan and the midwest. The company also notes that Stroh’s LIght will also be available in 12 oz cans.

In addition to the rebranding back to the classic logo and making its way back to Michigan bars, Detroit artist Shingo Brown worked with Stroh’s to design limited edition t-shirts in honor of the comeback.

