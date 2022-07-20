A deer turning your hostas into a salad bar? Here’s how to protect your precious plants

Rude, inconsiderate, hungry deer are turning landscaping into salad bars.

When Local 4′s Paula Tutman looked outside her back door Wednesday morning, she found a deer annihilating her backyard plants.

It sent her looking for answers that many others are looking for as deer ignore their efforts to keep them away and use gardens as their own personal fast food joints.

Landscape and garden damage caused by deer is a common issue many homeowners have, and Michigan State University Extension horticulture educators and Master Gardener hotlines receive questions year-round on this topic. It’s usually after the event and there may be little to offer other than sympathy.

Michigan State University has a great resource it calls “Fact and Fantasy,” where it dispels myths about protecting landscaping from voracious deer. You can read more about that by clicking here.

