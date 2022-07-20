Officials say a 12-year-old boy has been shot and killed on Detroit’s west side

Officials say a 12-year-old boy has been shot and killed on the west side of Detroit.

DETROIT – Officials say a 12-year-old boy has been shot and killed on the west side of Detroit.

The incident took place Tuesday (July 19) night on Bramel Street, which is on the west side of Rouge Park.

Police say three or four young men discovered a gun inside a home where the 12-year-old boy was shot and killed.

An adult was in the home, but he was upstairs sleeping, police say.

“Once again, we’ve got a child shot,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “This one is fatally wounded playing with guns, and it’s troubling and frustrating. If you’re going to have a gun in your home, you have to do so responsibly. Once you bring a gun home, everything changes. You can’t have guns around kids and be upstairs sleeping.”

Officials say the adult has been taken downtown for questioning as it was a 13-year-old boy who pulled the trigger.