Sterling Heights police share data on calls for service, citations, arrests, complaints

STERLING HEIGHTS Mich. – A “transparency dashboard” has been launched using data from the Sterling Heights Police Department.

The department partnered with Tyler Technologies to create the dashboard. It can be viewed here.

The dashboard shares information on calls for service, citations issued, arrests made, use of force or complaints. It breaks down the race and sex of those involved.

“Our fundamental philosophy is that transparency is vital to building and maintaining a strong partnership with our community,” said Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. “And we know from experience that maintaining our rank as the safest big city in Michigan is all about the collaborative effort between our officers and our residents and businesses. This dashboard will simply continue to enhance the bond of trust between our community and our department.”

According to Dwojakowski, the dashboard information is updated every five minutes.

“As we see how this program develops, the plan is to add even more categories and information, making our department as open and accessible to the public as we can be,” Dwojakowski said.

