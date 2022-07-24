Michigan senator looks to investigate erased text messages from Jan. 6 insurrection

Michigan Senator Gary Peters telling reporters for the first time the senate has started its own probe into text messages erased by the secret service that were sent during and around the January 6th attack on the us capitol.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters is looking to investigate the erased text message by the secret service from the January 6th insurrection.

He is calling this probe critical. Especially as the January 6th committee is ending its hearings until the fall. Gary said they want to know what agents were saying to each other as many of them we heard this week were in fear for their lives during the riot.

Peters tells Local 4 that a formal investigation has not been announced, but it is actively engaged.

“You know they were sending texts, and they were communicating. We need to look at those communications. The fact that they have been erased is beyond me as to any possible explanation,” said Peters. “Anybody with any common sense would not erase those kinds of critical pieces of information knowing the gravity of what happened on January 6th, so we are asking those questions. We’re going to be aggressive.”

Ad

More: Michigan GOP gov. candidate Ryan Kelley pleads not guilty to federal Jan. 6 charges

The senate inquiry comes amid a criminal investigation by the Department of Homeland Security and after agents were asked to preserve the texts three times, requested by the January 6th committee.

The head of the secret service says there was no malicious intent and the ­­­­­­deleted texts were part of routine maintenance saying in a statement, “We have provided thousands of documents, operationally sensitive radio transmissions, and access to secret service employees. We will continue to cooperate fully with the [january 6th committee] and any other investigative body...”

Peters claims that the action is still suspicious.

Ad

“I certainly don’t like appearances, but I’ll reserve judgment until we’ve had a chance to investigate,” said Peters.

Related: GOP lawmaker wants to declare Jan. 6 insurrection as ‘Remembrance Day’ in Michigan