Native Americans call on Gov. Whitmer to address Michigan’s history of abusive institutions

Pope Francis offers long-awaited apologies to Canada's indigenous people during his trip to North America. The pontiff just visited the site of a former residential school to share the church's regret over forcibly assimilating native people into Christian society.

Pope Francis offers long-awaited apologies to Canada’s Indigenous people during his trip to North America.

The pontiff just visited the site of a former residential school to share the church’s regret over forcibly assimilating native people into Christian society.

The Pope called the six-day visit to Canada a pilgrimage of penance for atrocities that included physical and sexual abuse by catholic missionaries.

Critics say the treatment of the students leads to generations of trauma and abuse.

While the Pope’s apology tour focuses on Canadian schools, some Native Americans in Michigan are reacting strongly to his actions while calling on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to begin our own efforts at reconciliation here at home.

Ad

The Pope said he was sorry to victims of Indian Residential Schools and their descendants in Canada.

A large gathering of First Nations People of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Baraga, Michigan, took place this past weekend.

“When the eagles fast were being carried in, they kept an empty seat, an empty chair, sacred space for those children that were murdered in the schools, in the boarding schools,” said the granddaughter of school victim Lorraine “Punkin” Shananaquet.

These so-called residential schools were housed across North America. The borders were not recognized by the first people who were in America.

While the Pope is doing the apology tour in Canada for what he calls deplorable evil, Shananaquet of the Gun Lake Band of Potawatomi Indians and the band of Lake Superior Indians of Wisconsin said what happened to her grandmother cannot be erased with an apology.

“I’d say the Pope, upon arrival of the shore, needed to be arrested, taken to the world court on charges of mass murder and genocide,” Shananaquet said. “He should be arrested because he housed the minions of murderers and rapers.”

Ad

Shananaquet is calling on Whitmer to do more in recognizing and reconciling what happened in Michigan’s so-called residential schools.

“Because she (Whitmer) sits on those high places, she needs to come and be a part of a powwow,” Shananaquet said. “She needs to be a part of seeing an empty chair.”

Michele Robinson is a member of the Ojibwe tribe and is a Metro Detroit attorney and financial advisor.

Her mother and aunt were victims of those facilities condoned by federal, state, local governments, and Religious Institutions.

“They did not allow you to speak your language or anything that came from your heritage; you were not allowed to practice your rituals,” said Robinson. “My mother was one of those difficult spirits to break. She was very strong and very strong-willed, and so she did get sent to New York, and they did break her spirit.”

While Robinson said she is ok with the Pope’s apology in Canada, she says it fixes and changes nothing.

Ad

“I think it is a good step as a Christian,” Robinson said. “We are taught to forgive others, so I don’t want to be negative about it. It doesn’t bring back people who are no longer with us or take away the abuse and the emotional scars from people who were actually in those residential schools.”

“Governor Whitmer welcomes honest conversations about the history of Indigenous boarding schools in Michigan. That’s why she worked with tribal leaders and the legislature to secure $500,000 in the budget that she signed into law last week to conduct the state’s first comprehensive study in partnership with the federal government. As part of the study, the state will research the number of Native American children forced to attend boarding schools in the state, the number of children who were abused, died, or went missing while at the schools, and the long-term of impacts on these children and families of children forced to attend the schools.” Communications Director Bobby Leddy

More information: