80º

Local News

Walgreens employee allegedly refuses to sell condoms due to their ‘faith’

Couple claims employee ‘embarrassed’ them about their reproductive choices

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Walgreens, Condoms, Roe V. Wade, Wisconsin, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Nate Pentz, Reproductive Health, Viral, Business
(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HAYWARD, Wisc. – A tweet made by a Minnesota man is going viral, as he shared that a Walgreens sales associate refused to sell condoms to his wife due to the associate’s faith.

Nate Pentz tweeted on July 3, that he and his wife Jess stopped at a Walgreens in Hayward, a city in the northwestern area of Wisconsin. Jess Pentz had condoms with the rest of the products she was planning on purchasing, and, according to the tweet, the cashier said that the store could sell the condoms to her, but the cashier personally wouldn’t sell her the product.

According to the tweet thread, the couple’s complaint also alleges that the cashier, John, embarrassed the couple about their reproductive choices.

Walgreens responded to a news story about the incident via Twitter when a user tagged them, asking if it was true. The company account wrote that employees are allowed to “step away from completing a transaction to which they have a moral objection.”

NBC News reached out to the pharmacy chain, and a Walgreens spokesperson said that the Hayward employee did not violate any company policies.

Below is the statement that NBC News received.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter