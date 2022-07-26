Walgreens employee allegedly refuses to sell condoms due to their ‘faith’

HAYWARD, Wisc. – A tweet made by a Minnesota man is going viral, as he shared that a Walgreens sales associate refused to sell condoms to his wife due to the associate’s faith.

Nate Pentz tweeted on July 3, that he and his wife Jess stopped at a Walgreens in Hayward, a city in the northwestern area of Wisconsin. Jess Pentz had condoms with the rest of the products she was planning on purchasing, and, according to the tweet, the cashier said that the store could sell the condoms to her, but the cashier personally wouldn’t sell her the product.

According to the tweet thread, the couple’s complaint also alleges that the cashier, John, embarrassed the couple about their reproductive choices.

We went to Hayward to get some groceries and a stop at @Walgreens because we had left Jess birth control at home. As Jess was checking out, cashier John told her he couldn’t sell her the condoms. “Oh I got them from over there.”



“We can, but I won’t because of my faith.” 1/x — Nate Pentz (@natepentz) July 3, 2022

Walgreens responded to a news story about the incident via Twitter when a user tagged them, asking if it was true. The company account wrote that employees are allowed to “step away from completing a transaction to which they have a moral objection.”

Our company policy allows team members to step away from completing a transaction to which they have a moral objection and refer the transaction to a fellow team member or manager who will complete the customer's request. — Walgreens (@Walgreens) July 25, 2022

NBC News reached out to the pharmacy chain, and a Walgreens spokesperson said that the Hayward employee did not violate any company policies.

Below is the statement that NBC News received.