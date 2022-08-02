Michigan GOP cancels election watch party in Lansing due to threats

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan GOP canceled an election watch party that was scheduled for Tuesday night after a party staff member received threats.

According to a statement made by the Michigan GOP, the party experienced several death threats as well as a threat that a bystander stated he was ”planning on shooting up the building and burning it down.”

The GOP stated in a release that they had filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department.

Below is a tweet from Michigan GOP addressing the situation.