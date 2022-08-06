Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County

LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township.

Whiter Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs.

“This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at least 50 good-paying manufacturing jobs in Shelby Township and underscores our talented manufacturing workforce and attractive business climate,” Governor Whitmer wrote in a press release.

Niagara Bottling has 7,000 team members worldwide, and its headquarters is out of Diamond Bar, California.

“Michigan’s economy is on the move with low unemployment, the highest small business growth in 24 years, and powerful economic development tools,” writes Whitmer. “Together, we will continue investing in our workers, every region of our great state, and in innovative businesses, so they can thrive. Our future is bright, and today’s expansion by Niagara Bottling will help us continue moving Michigan forward.”