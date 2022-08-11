WDIV-Local 4 Honored With 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award

WDIV-Local 4 is honored to receive the coveted 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast (Local 4 News at 11 p.m.) for coverage of the Oxford High School shooting.

WDIV-Local 4, a Graham Media Group station, won the prestigious 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast (Local 4 News at 11 p.m.) for coverage of the Oxford High School shooting.

National winners were announced Thursday, Aug 11, by the Radio Television Digital News Association.

“We are truly honored to be the recipient of this national award that holds newsrooms to such high standards in journalism,” said WDIV News Director Kim Voet. “Our team handled the coverage of this tragic event with compassion and sensitivity for the Oxford community.”

“This day will forever be etched in all of our hearts,” said Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis. “Although our news team had an important job to do during that horrific time, they covered it with grace, compassion, and respect. Since then, we have built relationships with the families and school community in Oxford, and we will always be here to tell their stories as they continue to recover and heal.”

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name.

This honor comes after receiving a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in May and another distinguished tribute in March -- the Michigan Association of Broadcasters Station of the Year Award – which WDIV-Local 4 won for the eighth year in a row.

