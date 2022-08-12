Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. – A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that prepared members to violently overthrow the government, has been sentenced to probation.

Tristan Webb was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge, who deferred jail time and sentenced Webb to probation with strict supervision from the court.

“My department will hold accountable any individual that commits crimes as part of a domestic terrorist organization,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Make no mistake, these are violent gangs intent on harming others and their actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Webb initially faced a larceny charge, but it was dismissed as part of a plea agreement reached in May.

Judge Amy Gierhardt imposed the following sentence:

Gang Felonies: Probation 5 years.

Conspiracy to Train with Firearms for a Civil Disorder: Probation 3 years, 1 year of jail deferred.

Felony Firearm: 2-year delay of sentence consecutive to the other counts.

Webb, 19, became involved with “The Base” when he was 17 years old. In 2019, he hosted a “hate camp” at his property for the Michigan cell of the white supremacist group.

Members of “The Base,” “Invictus Youth,” and “Aryan Resistance” attended the “hate camp.” A “hate camp” is a term used by the group to indicate that they would be learning firearms tactical training and other paramilitary-style techniques. Not long after the “hate camp,” Webb was vetted to become a full member.

“The Base,” which is a literal translation of “Al-Qaeda” in English, was founded in 2018. It’s a white supremacy gang that advocates for violence and criminal acts against the United States. It claims to be training gang members for a race war to establish white ethnonationalist rule in areas of the U.S., including Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

