Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man

CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022.

Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned.

Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court.

Details Kameron Terry Age 21 Height 5′11″ Weight 150 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown Clothes Black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

