Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man

CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022.
Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned.
Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court.
|Details
|Kameron Terry
|Age
|21
|Height
|5′11″
|Weight
|150 lbs
|Hair
|Black
|Eyes
|Brown
|Clothes
|Black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information should call Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.
