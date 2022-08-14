72º

Canton police searching for missing 21-year-old man

Terry was last seen on Aug. 11, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Kameron Terry (Canton Public Safety)

CANTON, Mich. – Police are looking for a 21-year-old man who was last seen on August 11, 2022.

Officials say that Kameron Terry was last seen leaving his home around 4 a.m. and never returned.

Terry was last seen on the 3900 block of Timberline Court.

DetailsKameron Terry
Age21
Height5′11″
Weight150 lbs
HairBlack
EyesBrown
ClothesBlack sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

