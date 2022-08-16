46-year-old man arrested for making threats of violence against FBI

A 46-year-old man was arrested for making threats of violence against the FBI.

Adam Biles of Mercer, Pennsylvania, was arrested last Friday (Aug. 15) in Mercer and made his initial appearance in federal court Monday in Pittsburgh, where he remains in custody while pending a detention hearing.

Court documents revealed that the FBI National Threat Operations Section Social Media Exploitation team received a tip from MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor regarding GAB user “BlankFocus” was later identified as Biles, who allegedly posted violent threats towards the FBI and law enforcement.

“My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop, and If You Work For The FBI, Then You Deserve To Die,” wrote Biles allegedly.

According to FBI files, Biles wrote on Wednesday, “Every single piece of [expletive] who works for the FBI in any capacity, from the director down to the janitor who cleans their [expletive] toilets, deserves to die. You’ve declared war on us, and now it’s open season on YOU.”

Biles allegedly wrote on Aug. 10, “HEY FEDS. We, the people, cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door.”

Biles was charged with influencing, impeding, or retaliating against federal law enforcement officers.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.