Historic Detroit apartment buildings reopen in Jefferson Chalmers after lying vacant for decades

Historic Marlborough Apartments reopens its doors in Jefferson Chalmers for the first time in 40 years

For the first time in 40 years, two historic apartment buildings in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood have reopened -- and they’re newly renovated.

The two buildings -- on Marlborough Street, 910 (South) and 1031 (North), will feature 23 multi-family housing units, with 13 reserved at deeply affordable housing rates between 50% and 60% area median income (AMI).

Floor plan options include one-, two- and three-bedrooms. All units, which range in size from 656 to 931 square feet, include modern kitchens and bathrooms and in-unit washers and dryers. Apartments are currently available for lease at Marlborough South, while Marlborough North is slated to open this October.

Detroit mayor Mike Duggan joined community leaders and representatives from the Kresge Foundation and Enterprise Community Loan Fund on Thursday to celebrate the renovation and reopening.

“This great project combines two of our highest city priorities – creating more affordable housing and replacing blight with beauty,” Mayor Mike Duggan said. “Here’s a building that has sat vacant for 40 years. Not only has it been beautifully renovated, it will bring deeply affordable housing to the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood as it continues to rise.”

Ad

The historic buildings were built in 1927, but have been vacant for decades. EJDevCo purchased the buildings in 2018 and has spent more than $7.1 million to renovate.

“We have heard from residents about the critical need for quality affordable housing,” said Joshua Elling, CEO of JEI and interim CEO of EJDevCo. “With the launch of Marlborough South, we are bringing online critical housing options and deeply affordable housing at a time when they are needed most.”

Find more info on the historic apartments right here.