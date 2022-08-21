Families embrace traditions during Dream Cruise weekend

A little rain did not stop the crowds from admiring old school to new school cars at the annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

The procession of thousands of classic and muscle cars down Woodward Avenue from Ferndale to Pontiac is something Gloria Moyet’s family was not going to miss.

“We’ve been out here for days, since Thursday,” Moyet said.

They try to make it every year. The family’s passion for cars runs deep, but this year, not only do they have four generations at their tent, Moyet got to cruise in a classic car of her own, a 1975 Cutlass Supreme.

“My dad has a ‘56 Chevy which is in the making now to remodel, so this is like something we enjoy. That’s what made me get my old school now,” Moyet said.

Just a few blocks away, another Karen Clifton’s family celebrates four generations of car lovers.

“My father actually worked at the shop for 42 years, and all of our relatives have classic cars,” Clifton said.

She owns a 1975 Duster but it’s sitting down and watching other cars cruise by that makes the weekend so special.

“I think the most memorable is listening to my dad, that is over 70, talk about all of the cars that they put together on the assembly line and how there were changes, the modifications from year to year and what he drove and when he was a teenager,” Clifton said.

Between the roaring engines, screeching tires and thousands of spectators, the Woodward Dream Cruise always ends up being a love letter to the Motor City.

“It’s really very heartfelt for all of the people that have built the cars here in Detroit. They come out and enjoy still seeing that people love them,” Clifton said.