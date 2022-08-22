Your child has a chance to join the Detroit Youth Choir

DETROIT – Your child has the chance to join the Detroit Youth Choir.

The choir is hosting open auditions next weekend, and some seasoned singers have a few tips to share.

“You have to be able to overcome your fear because you’re in a room alone, and then they just tell you to go, ’that’s not nerve-wracking at all’ oh no! It totally wasn’t,” said Maya Rudds.

“So many people try out, and it really matters of what you can do, what’s special about you, what do you bring, courage, that too,” said Naona Chambers.

The assistant vocal director of the choir, Melonie Hobbs, said that some of the singers start at eight years old and that the growth these kids have over the years is fulfilling.

Auditions are Saturday, Aug 27, from 12 - 5 p.m. at Marygrove Conservancy. Any child ranging in age from 8 - 18 is welcome.

Click here to learn more.