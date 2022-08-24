Oxford High School students returning to class amid much uncertainty

Oxford High School students are returning to class this Thursday amid much uncertainty. The Oxford School District started reaching out to parents this week with updated safety plans which are getting mixed reviews. Some of the new tech being used has parents pleased.

OXFORD, Mich. – Oxford High School students are returning to class this Thursday amid much uncertainty.

The Oxford School District started reaching out to parents this week with updated safety plans which are getting mixed reviews.

Some of the new tech being used has parents pleased.

“There is progress,” said parent Andrea Jones. “We have the evolve system coming in, which is basically a metal detector, and we also have the zero eyes. So we are excited about that coming in. The students wanted that.”

With new security procedures and technology in place, Oxford High School has students returning to class this Thursday (Aug. 25).

Parents were given updates on the new school safety plans, which are getting mixed results.

What parents like is the new technology that can identify weapons. They still have lingering questions about the beefed-up threat assessment policy.

“We’re now going to have three or four people involved in every single threat assessment, and we’ve been doing (last year), I’ve heard five to seven a day,” said Oxford School Board President Tom Donnelly. “The key is working with our children from an emotional state.”

The district has also recategorized what is to be considered an imminent threat. The problem for many parents is there have been no independent review results for an accounting of what led to the shooting on Nov. 30.

“In my opinion, one of two things happened: either the policies were there prior to Nov. 30, and they weren’t followed properly, or the policies were not written in a way that were appropriate for the situation, so either way, we either have to change the policies,” said parent Andrea Jones.

So is the new beefed-up threat assessment policy enough? Parents say it’s hard to know.

“The training for staff and the support for our staff is what we’re lacking,” said parent Lori Bourgeau.

The district believes it has what is needed in place to help students through what will not be like any other start to school.

Parents told Local 4 that their students want to return to school but they’re doing so with anxiety.