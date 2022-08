After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday.

The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.

The slide reopened at 11 a.m. -- most riders have a normal ride down. Some did not. There’s an example below: