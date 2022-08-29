These are the fastest growing occupations in SE Michigan, according to this new report

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

A recent analysis released by the Detroit Region Aerotropolis uncovered some labor trends in the region, and in short, its findings showed there are a lot of employment opportunities in the area.

Here were some highlights of the analysis.

What are the highest growing occupations in Wayne and Washtenaw Counties?

The highest growing occupation in Washtenaw and Wayne counties are cargo and freight agents, which grew 226.1%. Also experiencing high growth were transportation, storage and distribution managers (222.47%) and logisticians (201.74%). All those areas have nearly doubled in growth since 2010.

How many Aerotropolis employees commute out of the region for work?

Quite a lot, according to the report, which found that 79.9% of Aerotropolis employed residents commute out of the region for work.

More than a quarter (26.7%) of those employed in the Aerotropolis local region travel 25 miles or more from their home to work. Of those, 13.7% travel more than 50 miles.

Detroit Region Aerotropolis hopes the development of eight to 10 million square feet of commercial space over the next five years will help reverse the trend.

How are earnings and location quotients trending in Aerotropolis?

The concentration (as defined by location quotient) of motor vehicle parts manufacturing in Aerotropolis has grown from 7.64 in 2010 to 9.07, which is more concentrated than in the broader Southeast Michigan region, and the nation.

Similarly, metalworking machinery manufacturing and nonscheduled air transportation are very high, which had location quotients of 5.76 and 1.98 in 2010 to 17.58 and 12.08 in 2021.

Visit this website for more information or data on labor trends.