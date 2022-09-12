FSIS officials warn of possible E. Coli in HelloFresh subscription boxes

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert due to concern that ground beef products in HelloFresh subscription meal kits may be associated with E. Coli O157:H7 illness.

A recall was not requested, the products are no longer available for purchase.

Affected product information

Product label Product Description Codes on the side of the packaging Arrival dates affected GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT 10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages “EST#46841 L1 22 155″ or “EST#46841 L5 22 155″ July 2-21, 2022

The packages say “EST.46841″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the FSIS, they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners to investigate an outbreak of E. Coli O157:H7. They believe that raw ground beef is the probable source of the reported illnesses.

Traceback information revealed multiple case patients had received ground beef that was distributed by HelloFresh in meal kits from July 2-21,2022.

The investigation is ongoing and FSIS is continuing to work with suppliers and public health partners to continue to trace back the materials used to produce the ground beef.

FSIS reports their concern that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. If you have purchased these products, FSIS says to throw them away and to not consume them.

If you have questions about this public health alert you can contact hello@hellofresh.com with any questions, or you can reach the support team by live chat.

Questions about food safety should be directed to the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline or live chat via Ask USDA.