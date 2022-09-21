Parents have questions after 2 Oxford school board members resign in less than a week

For the second time in less than a week, an Oxford school board member has resigned, which has caused parents to have questions. Last week it was former Oxford School Board President Tom Donnelly who resigned, and this week it was board treasurer Korey Bailey.

“I feel it’s the pressure from the lawyers for them not to speak out and talk, and at this point, I feel it’s an integrity issue for them,” said parent Andrea Jones. “They are at the point where they need to do that for the community and for themselves.

Jones is one of the parents behind the group Change 4 Oxford, which has been lobbying hard for an independent investigation into what happened at Oxford High School on the day of the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students.

At first, the school board rebuffed the request for an independent investigation but then changed course. It opted to hire an outside company to conduct it rather than what the parent’s group wanted, which was for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to do it.

Nessel has offered up her office at no cost, but the board has rebuffed the idea. Local 4 last spoke to Donnelly at the board’s Aug. 23 meeting.

“There isn’t a person in this community that doesn’t want to know what happened during, prior, and after the event,” Donnelly said.

He also acknowledged he was constrained by what he could discuss.

Parents like Lori Bourgeau said they’re torn about the resignations; on the one hand, they’re sad to see both men go but hopeful the resignations will re-ignite a call for Nessel’s investigation.

“I think we need people to step up and tell us what’s really going on behind the scenes,” said Bourgeau.

The parents at the Change 4 Oxford group say they are not impressed with the idea of the outside firm.