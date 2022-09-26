Canada ending all COVID-19 border measures

(Paul Sancya, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit to travel to Canada. The Canada Border Services Agency has rejected a creative plan by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to have Ontario residents line up inside the tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Canada is dropping all COVID-19 related requirements to enter the country by land, air or sea, including testing, vaccination and isolation requirements.

“As the pandemic situation has continued to evolve, adjustments to border measures have been informed by the latest evidence, available data, operational considerations, and the epidemiological situation, both in Canada and internationally,” the Public Health Agency of Canada said Monday.

“The removal of border measures has been facilitated by a number of factors, including modelling that indicates that Canada has largely passed the peak of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 fueled wave, Canada’s high vaccination rates, lower hospitalization and death rates, as well as the availability and use of vaccine boosters (including new bivalent formulation), rapid tests, and treatments for COVID-19.”

Effective October 1, 2022, all travelers, regardless of citizenship, will no longer have to:

submit public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website;

provide proof of vaccination;

undergo pre-or on-arrival testing;

carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolation;

monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada.

Transport Canada is also removing existing travel requirements. As of October 1, 2022, travelers will no longer be required to:

undergo health checks for travel on air and rail; or

wear masks on planes and trains.

Although the masking requirement is being lifted, all travelers are strongly recommended to wear high quality and well-fitted masks during their journeys, the health agency said.