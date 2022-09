The Detroit Auto Show looked a little different this year. We dive into how the NAIAS is being graded and why it's being looked at differently compared to years prior.

DETROIT – The Detroit Auto Show returned with a new date and look after a three-year hiatus, and organizers are trying to gauge how many people attended the nine day long event.

Watch the video above to see how organizers are trying to gauge the attendance number as the show returned to the Motor City.