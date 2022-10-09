Video presentation: Focus: HOPE hosts 2022 ‘Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE’

Watch the video presentation for the Focus: HOPE ‘Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE’ -- presented by WDIV-Local 4 -- on Sunday, Oct. 9, in the video player above.

For over 40 years, Eleanor’s March 4 HOPE has brought together thousands of men, women, and children of every background to walk the streets of Detroit in support of social justice issues important to them. This year, Focus: HOPE is marching for equitable employment.

About Focus: HOPE

Focus: HOPE is a nationally recognized civil and human rights organization founded in 1968 after the Detroit civil disturbance. Over the past half-century, Focus: HOPE has developed numerous programs in its efforts to overcome racism, poverty, and injustice in the core areas of early learning, youth development, workforce training, food justice, and advocacy. As a result, thousands of individuals have achieved financial independence. For more information, visit www.focushope.edu.