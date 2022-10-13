54º

LIVE

Local News

Dearborn school board resumes meeting surrounding banned books after disruption

New location is at Stout Middle School

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Dearborn, Roxanne McDonald, Stout Middle School, Dearborn Public Schools, Local
It's take two on Thursday for a Dearborn school board meeting that went off the rails during a discussion on banning books. The rescheduling is due to an angry crowd that shut down Monday's meeting over six books that some people don't want on school library shelves.

DEARBORN, Mich. – It’s take two on Thursday for a Dearborn school board meeting that went off the rails during a discussion on banning books.

The rescheduling is due to an angry crowd that shut down Monday’s meeting over six books that some people don’t want on school library shelves.

“Guys, they’re going to shut down the meeting if you guys don’t comply,” said a man.

“We’re going to be recessing until we can get the situation under control,” said Roxanne McDonald.

Read: Dearborn school board meeting to resume Thursday after ending early due to disorderly crowd

The new location is the auditorium at Stout Middle School. It will seat 675 people, and In addition to that, there will be overflow seating available in the gym and cafeteria.

The six books that some people have taken an issue with are:

  • “Push” by Sapphire;
  • “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold;
  • “Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell;
  • “Red, White and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston;
  • “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson; and
  • “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson.

Local 4 expects the topic to dominate public discussion on Thursday (Oct. 13) night. It’s expected to take 3-hours just to get through that part alone.

The school board isn’t involved in the book review process, and there is nothing to do with the books on their agenda Thursday night.

Thursday’s meeting is just an opportunity for people to express themselves and their concerns about the books.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter