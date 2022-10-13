Dearborn school board resumes meeting surrounding banned books after disruption

It's take two on Thursday for a Dearborn school board meeting that went off the rails during a discussion on banning books. The rescheduling is due to an angry crowd that shut down Monday's meeting over six books that some people don't want on school library shelves.

DEARBORN, Mich. – It’s take two on Thursday for a Dearborn school board meeting that went off the rails during a discussion on banning books.

The rescheduling is due to an angry crowd that shut down Monday’s meeting over six books that some people don’t want on school library shelves.

“Guys, they’re going to shut down the meeting if you guys don’t comply,” said a man.

“We’re going to be recessing until we can get the situation under control,” said Roxanne McDonald.

The new location is the auditorium at Stout Middle School. It will seat 675 people, and In addition to that, there will be overflow seating available in the gym and cafeteria.

The six books that some people have taken an issue with are:

“Push” by Sapphire;



“The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold;



“Eleanor and Park” by Rainbow Rowell;



“Red, White and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston;



“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson; and



“This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson.

Local 4 expects the topic to dominate public discussion on Thursday (Oct. 13) night. It’s expected to take 3-hours just to get through that part alone.

The school board isn’t involved in the book review process, and there is nothing to do with the books on their agenda Thursday night.

Thursday’s meeting is just an opportunity for people to express themselves and their concerns about the books.