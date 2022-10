It was a big night for the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, better known as MOCAD, as Friday was the annual gala and art auction. The beautiful evening honored the late Charles McGee and Carmen and George Nnamdi, who have been such wonderful champions of emerging Detroit artists.

In a way, the event continues through the weekend because quite a few works of art remain up for bid. Click here to see the auction.