DETROIT – Police need information about a fatal hit-and-run that happened in front of Little Caesar’s Arena Saturday night.

According to officials, the incident happened around 10:35 p.m. on Woodward Avenue, and the suspect was driving a black Jeep Gladiator.

The victim of this hit-and-run is an adult Jane Doe.

The event at LCA was a concert featuring Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detroit Police at (313) 596-2200.