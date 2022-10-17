Enjoy a spooky evening at the Redford Theatre with these Halloween events

REDFORD, Mich. – We are a couple of weeks away from the spookiest day of the year, and you can celebrate Halloween at the Redford Theatre.

The Redford Theatre opened in 1928 and is a staple in the Redford community. The theatre has a 20 ft. by 40 ft. screen and hosts events all year long. The theatre is well known for its pipe organ and interior artwork.

Below are some frightful events you can experience at the historic theatre:

Click here to purchase a ticket for any of the movies above.

