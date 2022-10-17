Pork fritter product distributed in Michigan recalled, possible foreign matter contamination

AdvancePierre Foods Inc. is recalling 4,137 pounds of pork loin steak fritter product that may be contaminated with foreign materials.

According to a Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) alert, AdvancePierre Food Inc.’s “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Steak Fritters” have been recalled due to contamination. Hard pieces of plastic were found in the product.

The raw, frozen cubed pork loin fritter was produced on June 16, 2022.

The FSIS gives this product description:

10.14-lbs. bulk cases containing 27 pieces of “GOLD LABEL AdvancePierre Our Deluxe Cubed Pork Loin Streak Fritters” and lot code 1672AFE06

Inside the USDA mark of inspection, the establishment number “EST. 2260Y” can be found on affected products.

This item was shipped to distributors in several states, including Michigan, and was further distributed to restaurants and other food service operations.

The company notified FSIS that it had received two complaints from restaurant staff reporting they found hard pieces of plastic in the product.

The FSIS reports concern that some affected items may be in refrigerators and/or freezers of restaurants and food service operators. These fritters should not be served, they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information on this recall, visit the FSIS website by clicking here.