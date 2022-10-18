Birmingham family to join lawsuit seeking damages from Snapchat over son’s death

A grieving Metro Detroit family says enough is enough, as they’ve joined a lawsuit seeking damages from the social media site Snapchat. The suit claims the website allows drug dealers to operate on the platform and then hide from authorities and parents. The issue at hand is Snapchat’s disappearing message feature.

There are currently 10 parents involved in the suit. Of the 10, nine lost children to drug deaths, including fentanyl lace pills purchased from drug dealers hiding in plain sight on Snapchat.

The complaint runs 144 pages and explains in excruciating detail the agony the parents experienced in losing their children to drugs.

Jack McCarthy was 19 years old when he died in January of 2021. The complaint shows the pills McCarthy acquired from a dealer he allegedly found on Snapchat.

Attorney Matthew Bergman from the Social Media Victims Law Center admits McCarthy had become so addicted to the site that he had been losing sleep and bought Adderall and Oxycodone.

“Unbeknownst to him, he ingested enough fentanyl to kill two men, and his mother found him dead on the kitchen table,” said Bergman.

In order to warn other parents of the dangers, the McCarthy family joined in the lawsuit knowing there was shared blame to go around.

“Obviously, McCarthy made a bad decision to purchase drugs, not thinking they were laced with fentanyl, but Snapchat facilitated that, we alleged, and as consequence, there’s some responsibility for leading to this tragic situation.”

Snapchat sent a lengthy statement to Local 4, saying: