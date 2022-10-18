Nestlé recalls cookie dough with fudge filling due to potential plastic contamination

Nestle USA is recalling its NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Nestlé is voluntarily recalling its chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling after it was discovered that products could have white plastic pieces present.

According to the FDA, the cookie dough produced between June and September 2022 have the potential to be contaminated with plastic pieces. The FDA said that these products were distributed to the United States and Puerto Rico.

The UPC number of the product is 060000429912.

It is noted that no other Nestlé Toll House products are impacted by this recall.

Customers who bought the chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling should not consume the product and immediately return the product to the retailer for a refund.

For more information, call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676.

NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling (Nestlé USA)