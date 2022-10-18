West Michigan officials looking for stolen drive-in movie theater projector

IONIA, Mich. – Ionia County officials are seeking information about a stolen commercial movie projector that was taken from the former Danny Boy’s Drive In Movie Theaters.

According to a Facebook post by the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the projector was stolen between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9.

“This commercial grade projector is extremely expensive but would have a very limited market for resale,” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Danny Boy’s Drive In opened in 2013 and closed in 2018 and could park about 400 cars.

Below are photos of the stolen projector:

Stolen commercial movie projector (Ionia County Sheriff Office)

Anyone with information on the stolen commercial projector, please call 616-527-5737.