ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Police are warning residents of St. Clair Shores that someone is calling people and pretending to be the chief of police before demanding personal information.

The caller pretends to be St. Clair Shores Police Chief Jason Allen and then demands the victim’s social security number and bank account information.

“On a serious note, there is a scam going around where the caller pretends to be Chief Allen of the St. Clair Shores Police Department. He asks for personal information (SSN# Bank Account#). We can assure you this will never be the case. Please be on the lookout as the Holiday Season approaches as scammers are becoming more sophisticated. If you think it’s a scam, call family members, call the SCSPD Non-Emergency line and double check!” St. Clair Shores Police Department

