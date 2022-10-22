Hazel Park police investigate deadly shooting at manufacturing plant, accused shooter in custody

Police in Hazel Park are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly shooting at a manufacturing plant. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads. The investigation is ongoing, and the accused shooter is in custody. Also, late Friday (Oct. 21) afternoon, Local 4 learned the name and age of the victim, who was just 27 years old.

Two men got into an argument or some kind of fight in the parking lot of the facility when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting.

The victim, according to his mother, was Ralph Scott. She posted on Facebook saying she also recently lost her other son and her godson, writing, “God, I can’t take no more.”

The incident is another story of workplace violence. According to the most recent numbers from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, assault is among the leading causes of workplace injuries nationwide. Michigan ranked 10th for the number of homicides while at work.

Police did not have any update on the motive, but the shooter is in custody, and they wanted to stress that the public is not in danger.

In response to the shooting, LG Energy did not answer Local 4′s request for an interview but instead released a statement saying:

“Authorities were immediately called, and operations were stopped. We are cooperating with the Hazel Park Police Department with their investigation. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

Local 4 did reach Mr. Scott’s mother Friday, but she did not want to talk on camera this afternoon. She said her other son was killed last year, and she wasn’t ready to talk about losing her son today.