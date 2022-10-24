Bob Evans Italian sausage recalled because it may contain pieces of ‘thin, blue rubber’

Bob Evans is recalling more than 7.5 thousand pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with a thin, blue rubber.

The following product is being recalled:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The items were produced on Sept. 8 and have the establishment number “EST. 6785″ inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold across the nation.

The issue was discovered after consumers complained about finding pieces of rubber. There haven’t been any reports of reactions due to the consumption of the products. If you are concerned, you should contact your healthcare provider.

If you purchased the product, you should not eat it. Instead, you should throw it away or return it to the store where it was purchased.

If you have any questions, you can contact Geo Money, Director of Communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

