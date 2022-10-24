FDA issues recall of certain dry shampoos, potential presence of cancer causing chemical

Unilever, the owner of brands like Dove, Nexxus, and Suave, has issued a voluntary recall of dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.

A voluntary product recall was announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Unilever United States is voluntarily recalling select lot codes of dry shampoo products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rochaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé due to potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure to the chemical can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin. It can cause cancers such as leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. It can also cause blood disorders that can be life-threatening.

In the company’s announcement, Unilever says it is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

No reports of any health consequences related to this recall have been received.

These products were distributed nationally and retailers have been instructed to remove recalled products from store shelves.

If you have any of the affected aerosol dry shampoo products, you should stop using them.

A complete list of affected products and their lot codes can be found below: