Michigan supervisor charged with sex assault of woman who was ‘helpless due to extreme intoxication’

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – A township supervisor in Michigan has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman who had become “physically helpless due to extreme intoxication” after a golf outing, state officials said.

The incident happened in August 2010 after an outing at Sauganash Golf Course in Three Rivers, Michigan, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, of Three Rivers, is accused of assaulting the woman while she was intoxicated to the point of being unable to give consent, authorities said.

The assault resulted in physical injury, Nessel said. A sexual assault nurse exam was performed the day after the incident, but the kit was not submitted to the Michigan State Police lab until December 2014. It was returned to the Portage Police Department in January 2015.

In 2016, the kit was submitted to Sorenson Forensics Lab in Salt Lake, Utah, as part of Michigan’s statewide sexual assault kit testing initiative.

In October 2021, the kit was resubmitted to the MSP lab, and the results of that analysis led to charges being filed against Linn.

“Too many victims of sexual assault have waited years to see charges filed in their cases,” Nessel said. “I am proud to partner with the Kalamazoo County prosecutor on this important work, and I am committed to see justice delivered for these victims.”

Linn, the Fabius Township supervisor, is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, which is punishable by up to life in prison.

He was arraigned in 8th District Court and given a $100,000 bond, cash/surety.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Nov. 3, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 10.