Michigan Lottery: 2 $1M Powerball winning tickets sold in New Buffalo, Redford

LANSING, Mich. – Although no one matched Saturday night’s six-number Powerball jackpot, two lucky Michiganders could be $1 million richer after matching the winning numbers on the five white balls.

According to Michigan Lottery, the numbers needed to match are 19-31-40-46-57.

The winning tickets were sold at New Buffalo Shell off of Laporte Road in New Buffalo and Billy’s Liquor Depot II located on Grand River Avenue in Redford.

Powerball tickets can be purchased until 9:45 p.m. Monday at retailers throughout Michigan or online at MichiganLottery.com. Powerball plays may be purchased for $2 each. Drawings for Powerball take place at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.