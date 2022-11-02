56º

Wayne State University’s longtime athletic director placed on administrative leave

Megan Woods, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

The Detroit university has been very tight lipped, but Wayne State University did confirm that Fournier was put on administrative leave on Nov. 1.

DETROITWayne State University has put its longtime athletic director on administrative leave.

Rob Fournier became the athletic director for the Detroit university in 2000. The director’s latest accomplishments was negotiating a contract with the Detroit Pistons in 2019 and getting a $28 million basketball arena built for both Wayne State Warriors and Pistons G-league.

As of Nov. 2, the public university confirmed that Fournier is on administrative leave and that they are doing their due diligence with the information that they currently have. Student athletes say they haven’t received any information on what is going on with Fournier and his leave. As of right now, it is to be determined when and if Fournier is returning.

While Fournier is on administrative leave, Erika Wallace will be stepping in. Wallace started working at Wayne State University in 2019 and is the chief of staff and senior woman administrator for athletics.

