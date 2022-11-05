AirWick aerosol air fresheners voluntarily recalled due to injury, laceration hazard

Reckitt, the owner of brands like AirWick, Lysol, and Mucinex, has issued a recall of the AirWick Fresh Linen and Fresh Water aerosol air fresheners due to injury and laceration hazards.

According to the company’s voluntary recall announcement, a single batch of aerosol cans is missing a corrosion inhibitor. Missing this part can lead to corrosion and rupture of the metal can and expulsion of contents.

Because of this missing part, users are at risk of possible injury, including a laceration hazard. The corrosion of the container can also result in leakage, posing a risk of skin and eye irritation upon contact.

Product description:

8-ounce aerosol cans

Batch code: B22077-NJ

Date code: 18/03/22

“Fresh Linen” scent Blue and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo UPC 0-62338-74734-7

“Fresh Waters” scent Green and white can, white cap, green Airwick logo UPC 0-62338-77002-4



The company says they have received five incident reports including two cans leaking, two cans rupturing, and one report of both a can leaking and rupturing. No injuries have been reported.

The product was distributed nationwide between March 2022 and September 2022.

Reckitt reports 67,000 affected units.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled product immediately, wrap the container in several layers of paper, and dispose of in accordance with local requirements.

Vouchers are being offered for a free replacement.

For information on the recall or free replacement vouchers, you can visit the AirWick website here, or call 800-228-4722.