Michiganders buy nearly 4 million Powerball tickets as jackpot hits $1.6 billion

Two Powerball playslips sit on top of a piece of scratch paper at Bluebird Liquor in Hawthorne, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Michigan players have purchased nearly 4 million tickets for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

That includes 2.5 million tickets purchased Friday. The current jackpot run, which hasn’t been won since Aug. 3, has created 98 millionaires -- including seven $1 million winners in Michigan.

The Powerball jackpot has hit $1.6 billion and tickets are on sale at lottery retailers and online at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.