Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash in St. Clair County

FORT GRATIOT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clyde Township woman struck two pedestrians in St. Clair County on Saturday that left one injured and the other dead.

According to St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian car crash took place around 7 p.m. on 24th Avenue in Fort Gratiot Township between the northern Walmart entrance and Carrigan Road.

Officials say that a 44-year-old Fort Gratiot woman has serious injuries and the other victim, an 11-year-old Fort Gratiot girl, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 51-year-old driver remained on the scene, and officials say this crash is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office notes that the area where the crash took place had no pedestrian crosswalk, is unlit and the roadway surfaces were wet.