Detroit tree lighting 2022: What you need to know about 19th annual holiday event

DETROIT – The annual event to mark the lighting of the Christmas tree in Downtown Detroit returns this week.

The 19th annual event will take place on Friday, Nov. 18 at Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit. Festivities kick off around 5 p.m. and go until midnight. The actual tree lighting is usually between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Detroit tradition will center around a Michigan-grown Norway spruce decked with ornaments and illuminated by thousands of shimmering LED multi-colored lights – after a countdown by Santa.

The event is free and open to the public.

Entertainment lineup

A lineup of stellar live entertainment will take to the stage and ice at Campus Martius Park. There also will be plenty of unique lighting attractions across the downtown and plenty of other festive activities to partake in during the evening, including:

-Holiday shopping at the Downtown Detroit Markets or a visit to the Cadillac Lodge offering an assortment of beverages, toasty treats, board games, and more for everyone to enjoy open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. 🎁

-Horse-drawn carriage rides which start at 6 p.m. and run until midnight. 🐴

-Ice skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit starting at 9 p.m. until midnight. ⛸️

Special guests, parking and rules

–DARREN CRISS

a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, singer-songwriter best known for his role in the TV musical series “Glee.” The University of Michigan alumni recently starred on Broadway in the play “American Buffalo” and his 2021 holiday album – “A Very Darren Crissmas” – is up for multiple Grammy considerations.

-ZANIA ALAKÉ

a Detroit-born R&B singer who nailed her blind audition in 2021 for NBC’s The Voice, landing on team John Legend.

–MARIAH BELL

who represented the U.S. at the 2022 Winter Olympics and is a 2022 U.S. national champion, 2020 U.S. national silver medalist and two-time U.S. national bronze medalist (2017, 2019).

–TEAM USA SENIOR DANCE TEAM EVA PATE AND LOGAN BYE

who recently brought home their second straight Challenger Series medal and earned silver at the 2022 U.S International Figure Skating Classic.

–THE REDHOUSE BAND LED BY DARELL “RED” CAMPBELL, JR.

a musician, songwriter, producer and teacher who is enjoying his seventh season working with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensembles. The Redhouse Band will also provide musical accompaniment for Tree Lighting’s guest vocalists.

–JULIANNE ANKLEY

a singer-songwriter who hails from southeast Michigan and has 15 Detroit Music Awards, including the 2022 award for Outstanding Country Artist/Group and “Special Honoree” for the 2022 Outstanding Country Vocalist.

–BRAZEAL DENNARD CHORAL

founded in 1972, the Brazeal Dennard Chorale is a group of highly trained singers dedicated to developing choral art to its highest professional level.

–THE SPARTAN DISCORDS

The oldest all-male a cappella group at Michigan State University.

-DETROIT OPERA YOUTH CHORUS

a children’s ensemble for metro Detroit youth interested in vocal musical theatrical art.

-As well as performances by 10 local skate clubs and groups.

THE FOOD TRUCK LINEUP FOR TREE LIGHTING INCLUDES:

-Authentic Jamaica

-Big Bo’s Grill

-B.L. Ellis

-Buffy’s Mexi-Casian Cuisine

-Chick A Dee

-Cousins Maine Lobster

-Detroit House of Mac

-Detroit’s Original Seafood Truck

-The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

-Smoke Ring

-Sonny’s Hamburgers

-Stove Woodfire Pizza

SAFETY, SECURITY, PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION INFORMATION:

This year guests attending the Detroit Tree Lighting will enter through a secure and seamless screening experience, making it possible to keep our patrons safe from concealed weapons and public health threats. See the graphics below for the guest code of conduct and prohibited items list.

Additionally, convenient and affordable parking and transit options are available steps away from Campus Martius Park, including public transit like DDOT, SMART Bus (plus FAST), Detroit People Mover, QLINE and MoGo. For parking needs we recommend you check ParkWhiz for additional parking options. There will also be a free shuttle service being provided to ferry attendees to Campus Martius Park from Beacon Park coinciding with Light Up Beacon Park on the same night running from 4:30 pm until midnight. Please see the maps below for more details on road closures, shuttle locations and the Campus Martius Park QLINE station.

Tree lighting road closures. (DDP)

CURFEW ENFORCEMENT

The City of Detroit will enforce a curfew for minors, ages 17 and under, that will be in effect from 8 p.m. on Nov. 18 until 6 a.m. on Nov. 19 for the area bounded by the Campus Martius District between State Street and Larnard, Griswold and Farmer, including Monroe, Cadillac Square, and Woodward.

Minors are welcome to attend the Tree Lighting from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) if they choose to view from within the curfew boundaries. Minors will be allowed to travel to and from work, school, church or organized activities.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the DPD Downtown Services, 20 Atwater Detroit, MI 48226. Minors will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also may receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Map of tree lighting event: