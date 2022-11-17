St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating controversial comments made from Twitter account

Someone has hijacked the St. Clair County Sheriff’s official Twitter account and decided to Tweet anti-LGBTQ content to an actress. May was the last official Tweet from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department official account. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), someone who had taken over the account responded to a tweet from actress Hilarie Burton-Morgan that she made three years ago.

In it, the actress laments she was let go from the Hallmark Channel because she insisted on an LGBTQ character and more diverse casting. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Twitter account then started on an anti-gay rant.

“Glad they said go ahead and leave. Normal, straight people are being pounded by gay, lesbian, bi, and the rest of the alphabet. There are channels that specifically embrace those lifestyles. What is wrong with having one or two channels that promote what the VAST majority..”

Glad they said go ahead and leave. Normal, straight people are being pounded by gay, lesbian, bi, and the rest of the alphabet. There are channels that specifically embrace those lifestyles. What is wrong with having one or two channels that promote what the VAST majority — SCC Sheriff (@misccsheriff) November 16, 2022

More of the same anti-gay rhetoric continues from the sheriff’s account. A supervisor told Local 4 the department had alerted Twitter that the account had been hacked.

Currently, no one at the sheriff’s department has access to the account, which is why the Tweets are still up.