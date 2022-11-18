30º

LIVE

Local News

New wave of Twitter employees resign after ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk

Resignations are in response to companywide email sent by Musk Wednesday

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Twitter, Elon Musk, CNBC, RIP Twitter
A new wave of Twitter employees resigned Thursday night after being given an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk. The news of the resignations broke on Twitter as many started sharing farewell messages through internal messaging apps that their colleagues were using. The resignations are in response to a companywide email sent by Elon Musk Wednesday (Nov. 16), telling employees to expect long hours at high intensity if they wanted to stay.

A new wave of Twitter employees resigned Thursday night after being given an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk.

The news of the resignations broke on Twitter as many started sharing farewell messages through internal messaging apps that their colleagues were using.

The resignations are in response to a companywide email sent by Musk Wednesday (Nov. 16), telling employees to expect long hours at high intensity if they wanted to stay.

The email set a 5 p.m. deadline for Thursday.

Musk sent follow-up emails Thursday stating managers must meet with employees in person once per week or at least monthly and that managers could be fired for allowing employees to work remotely if those employees are not considered excellent or exceptional.

Thursday night’s wave of resignations adds to a mass exodus from Twitter, leaving the company significantly smaller than when Musk took over in late October.

According to an email a departing employee shared with CNBC, Twitter is closing offices until Monday and is asking employees to refrain from discussing confidential company information.

It’s unclear how, if at all, the resignations might impact the social media site, but there’s a fair amount of pessimism as the top trending hashtag on the site right now is #RIPTwitter.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter