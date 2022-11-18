New wave of Twitter employees resign after ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk

A new wave of Twitter employees resigned Thursday night after being given an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk. The news of the resignations broke on Twitter as many started sharing farewell messages through internal messaging apps that their colleagues were using. The resignations are in response to a companywide email sent by Elon Musk Wednesday (Nov. 16), telling employees to expect long hours at high intensity if they wanted to stay.

The email set a 5 p.m. deadline for Thursday.

Musk sent follow-up emails Thursday stating managers must meet with employees in person once per week or at least monthly and that managers could be fired for allowing employees to work remotely if those employees are not considered excellent or exceptional.

Thursday night’s wave of resignations adds to a mass exodus from Twitter, leaving the company significantly smaller than when Musk took over in late October.

According to an email a departing employee shared with CNBC, Twitter is closing offices until Monday and is asking employees to refrain from discussing confidential company information.

It’s unclear how, if at all, the resignations might impact the social media site, but there’s a fair amount of pessimism as the top trending hashtag on the site right now is #RIPTwitter.