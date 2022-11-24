WDIV announces return of ‘Go 4 It’ campaign for 75th anniversary

We're joined by WDIV's Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis, as he announces that the beloved "Go For It" theme song from WDIV's past will soon be returning.

DETROIT – WDIV-Local 4 is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, and the station’s leaders are planning to commemorate it in a special way.

Throughout all of the years, one of the most iconic slogans for the station was its “Go 4 It” campaign, which featured a number of jingles sung by various artists.

During our 2022 broadcast of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced that the station is relaunching the “Go 4 It” campaign -- and with the new campaign, of course, comes a new version of the jingle.

Watch the announcement in the video player above.

Related:

Watch full documentary: ‘Going 4 It’: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV

Watch full special: WDIV legends Carmen, Mort, Chuck and Bernie in ‘The Reunion’