Children’s clothing sets sold at TJ Maxx, Amazon and more recalled over lead poisoning concerns

Around 87,000 sets of children’s clothing are being recalled because the paint on the clothing contains levels of lead that pose a lead poisoning hazard.

The recall involves Bentex children’s clothing sets in nine different Disney-themed styles. Consumers should take the recalled clothing sets away from children and contact Bentex for instructions on how to return to dispose of the clothing to receive a refund.

The clothing sets were sold at TJ Maxx, DD’s/Ross, Burlington, Army; Airforce Exchange Service, online through Amazon and other retailers nationwide. They were sold from Nov. 2021 through Aug. 2022 for between $5 and $25.

The item and batch numbers are printed on the clothing neck or side label. The following clothing sets are subject to the recall:

Jersey Leggings Set - G9P6456M: Children’s 100% polyester 2-piece set for infant through girls size 18. The set includes a yellow long sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and black leggings with white and yellow flowers. Batch numbers: 69P6456MI-0122, 79P6456MI-0122, 89P6456MI-0122, 99P6456MI-0122 69P6456MI-0722, 79P6456MI-0722, 89P6456MI-0722, 99P6456MI-0722

Bike Shorts Set - G1E2125MI: Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers. The set includes red polyester short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse print and gray shorts with black polka dots and Minnie Mouse heads. Batch number: 71E2125MI-0122

Girls Shorts Set - SP2247971DC: Children’s 2-piece set for toddlers through girls sizes 4-6X. The set is a yellow polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh and “Hello Hunny” print. The shorts are light blue with Winnie the Pooh print and a yellow trim. Batch number: SP2247971DC 3/2022

Girls Shorts Set - SP2246088DS: Children’s 2-piece set for girls sizes 4-16. The set is a purple polyester Jersey short sleeve t-shirt with 4 Disney Descendants characters and “Wickedly Fierce” printed. The shorts are gray with a purple trim. Batch number: SP2246088DS 03/2022

Boys Shorts Set – B2E6459LN: Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for newborns and infants. The set is a green long sleeve top with Grodu (baby Yoda) and frog print. The shorts are green striped with prints of Grodus (baby Yoda) and frogs. Batch numbers: 02E6459LN-0322, 12E6459LN-0322

3 Pack Shorts Set - B2E6919MM: The set is a three pack of 100% cotton shorts in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse print. Shorts have drawstring matching the short color around the waist and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7. Batch numbers: 02E6919MM-0322, 12E6919MM-0322, 22E6919MM-0322, 32E6919MM-0322

3 Pack Pants Set - B2P6920MM: The set is a three pack of 100% cotton sweatpants in gray, yellow and brown with a Mickey Mouse Print and are for newborns through boys sizes 4-7. Batch numbers: 02P6920MM-0322, 12P6920MM-0322, 22P6920MM-0322, 32P6920MM-0322

Children’s Shorts Set - B2E5094PH: Children’s 100% cotton 2-piece set for infants and toddlers. The set is a yellow short sleeve t-shirt with Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and “Just beeing me” print. The shorts are gray with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger heads print. Batch numbers: 12E5094PH-1021, 22E5094PH-1021

Children’s Leggings Set - G2P6361MI: Children’s polyester jersey 2-piece set for infants to girls sizes 4-7. The set is a green short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse, and “Best Buds” printed. Pink leggings with white flowers and brown polka dots. Batch numbers: 62P6361MI-0322, 72P6361MI-0322, 82P6361MI-0322



