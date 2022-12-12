35º

LIVE

Local News

Janet Jackson’s ‘Together Again’ tour coming to Detroit in May

33-city tour to start spring 2023

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Detroit, Michigan, Entertainment, Concert, Little Caesars Arena, LCA, 2023, Tour, Janet Jackson, Janet Jackson Tour, Together Again Tour, Local, News
Janet Jackson arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) (Mark Von Holden, 2020 Invision)

DETROIT – Five-time Grammy Award winner, Janet Jackson, will be bringing her “Together Again” tour to Detroit on May 24, 2023.

Both Janet Jackson and 313 Presents announced the highly anticipated tour on Monday.

Jackson will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, May 24, at 8:00 p.m.

Ludacris will be performing as a special guest on tour across all dates.

“Together Again” will be Jackson’s first tour in four years and her overall ninth concert tour.

The 33-city North American tour starts this coming spring and will kick off in Hollywood, Florida.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Dec. 16, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

“Really can’t wait to see u guys 😘,” Jackson said in an Instagram post on Monday.

For more information on ticket sales visit the Ticketmaster website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter